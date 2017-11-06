This year will be among the three hottest on record, the United Nations said on Monday as almost 200 countries began talks in Germany to bolster a global climate accord that the United States plans to quit.

Temperatures this year would be slightly less than during a record-breaking 2016 and roughly level with 2015, as part of a long-term warming trend driven by greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

"We have witnessed extraordinary weather," said Petteri Talaas, head of the WMO, pointing to extreme events including a spate of hurricanes in the Atlantic and Caribbean, monsoon floods in Asia and drought in East Africa.

Talaas said the dip from last year was largely because a natural El Nino event that released extra heat from the Pacific Ocean in 2016 had faded.

Delegates said sweltering temperatures and weather extremes were a spur for action at the annual conference in Bonn from November 6-17, which will to work on a detailed rule book for the 2015 Paris climate agreement and try to step up action before 2020.

"This is our moment of truth," Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, presiding at the Bonn talks, told delegates, urging them to "lock arms with all other nations and move forward together."

"Millions of people around the world have suffered and continue to suffer from extreme weather events," said Patricia Espinosa, the UN's climate chief. "The message cannot get any clearer. We must act right here, right now."