The death toll from a typhoon and ensuing floods in Vietnam reached 61 on Monday and the government said some reservoirs were dangerously near capacity after persistent rain.

The typhoon tore across central Vietnam at the weekend just days before the region is due to host the APEC summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

The Search and Rescue Committee said 61 people had been killed and 28 were recorded as missing. It said some of the victims were in vessels that capsized at sea. Others were killed in landslides. It did not give a full breakdown.

Typhoon Damrey, the 12th major storm to hit Vietnam this year, made landfall on Saturday with winds of up to 90 km/h (56 mph) that damaged more than 80,000 homes, knocked down electricity poles and uprooted trees.

Nearly 2,000 homes have collapsed and some 30,000 people were evacuated since the typhoon hit on Saturday, the Vietnamese officials said.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an emergency meeting on the disaster. Ministers said that because some dams were so full, water might need to be released to relieve pressure – potentially worsening flooding downstream.

Heavy rain and high winds lashed the coastal strip on Sunday. Some streets in the ancient capital of Hue were waist-deep in water while in the old trading town of Hoi An, another popular tourist attraction, people boated in the streets.

“This is the worst it has been for many years. The waters rose very fast,” said Nguyen Thi Thuan, 64, sitting on one chair with her feet on another as waters lapped around and into her clothes shop.

