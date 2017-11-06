One hundred years ago, the Bolsheviks and their supporters came to power in Russia in what would become a turning point in history.

Russia's absolutist Tsar had already ceded some power to a parliament in 1905. In February 1917 that system collapsed. The last Tsar, Nicholas II, abdicated, ending the imperial era in Russia, and ushering in a period of uncertainty and a provisional government.

Then in November 1917, the Bolsheviks moved against the provisional government and established the rule of the 'majority'.

But who were they?

'Bolshevik' means 'majority' in Russian. The Bolsheviks originally were a faction of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party who split from the Mensheviks ('minority') in 1903 to form their own party.

Among the Bolsheviks were a number of the Soviet Union's future leaders: Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov (Lenin), Joseph Stalin, and for a time – Leon Trotsky.

There were two phases to the Russian revolution, which developed within a cauldron of disillusion with the Tsar, serfdom and World War I.