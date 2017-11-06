Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday launched a project to build a brand new opera house in Istanbul, saying the new building would be a symbol for the city.

The 2,500-seat opera house, due to open in early 2019, will be built on the site of the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) which has been unused for over a decade.

Erdogan said the cutting-edge opera house would give new life to Taksim Square in central Istanbul.

Backers of the project want the opera house to be as much as symbol of Istanbul as the Bolshoi Theatre is in Moscow or the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

"God willing it will become an honour and symbol for Istanbul and our country," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

The AKM, which for years has stood as an empty shell on Taksim Square, has had an unfortunate history.

It opened in 1969 but then closed almost immediately after a fire. It reopened in 1978, becoming the centre of Istanbul cultural life, but was then shuttered in 2008 for restoration that never took place.