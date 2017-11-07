The gunman who killed 26 people at a Texas church shooting on Sunday had sent threatening messages to his mother-in-law and had a history of disturbing behavior.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his then-wife and child, confined for 12 months and then dishonorably discharged in 2014, according to a spokeswoman for the Air Force.

An Air Force record of the Kelley court-martial says he pleaded guilty to multiple specifications of assault, including striking his wife, choking her with his hands and kicking her. He also was convicted of striking his stepson on the head and body "with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm."

A former girlfriend, Brittany Adcock, said in a phone interview they had dated for about four months when he was 18 and she was 13 nearly a decade ago, and that he had harassed her long after that.

After they broke up, she said, he began calling her constantly and creating fake Facebook profiles to try to connect with her. He last messaged her around six months ago, she said.

At one point, she said she called police to file a complaint, and changed her phone number.

"He just started getting really weird," Adcock, now 22, said.

On Sunday, Kelley walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where his in-laws sometimes worshiped, fired an assault weapon and fled when a local resident shot at him.

He was later found dead, authorities said.

Kelley, who graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2009, served in the Air Force starting in 2010 and was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

He divorced his first wife in New Mexico in 2012 and married Danielle Shields in Texas in 2014, soon after his discharge, according to state records.

Air Force failed to submit shooter's criminal history

Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault is supposed to be submitted to the FBI's Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center database.

For unspecified reasons, the Air Force did not provide the information about Kelley as required.

Acknowledging its mistake, the Air Force said in a written statement that the top two Air Force officials — Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein — have ordered a review of the Kelley case by the Air Force Office of the Inspector General.

"The service will also conduct a comprehensive review of Air Force databases to ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said.

Later Monday, the Pentagon issued a written statement saying it had asked its inspector general to work with the Air Force to review the handling of criminal records in the Kelley case. It also said the inspector general will "review relevant policies and procedures to ensure records from other cases" throughout the Defense Department have been correctly reported to the FBI.

"Domestic situation"

Texas officials on Monday said there had been a "domestic situation" involving his in-laws and that Kelley had sent "threatening" text messages. Attempts to reach Shields and her parents were unsuccessful.

Shields and Kelley lived for some time in Colorado Springs, where Kelley was cited for cruelty to animals, according to records.