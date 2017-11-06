Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will travel to the United States for a four-day visit starting on Wednesday in a bid to normalise strained relations between the two allies.

Yildirim will mark the first high-level visit by a Turkish official to the US after the visa crisis began. It was sparked by Turkey's detention of a Turkish citizen working for the US diplomatic mission in Istanbul, over allegations of helping the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Turkish prosecutors accused the embassy staff member, identified as Metin Topuz, of having links with FETO, the group responsible for the July 15 coup attempt that killed at least 249 people. Turkey considers FETO to be a terrorist organisation.

The deputy prime minister, foreign minister, and minister of energy and natural resources will also accompany Yildirim, for the meeting with the US Vice President Mike Pence, the prime minister’s office said in a written statement.

The office said the meeting aims to boost Turkey-US cooperation and resolve differences of opinion on some subjects.

Gulen’s extradition

One of those differences is over FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey has tried to have extradited since 2013.

Ankara stepped up the pressure for his extradition after the July 15 coup attempt.

US authorities have said that Turkey has yet to provide enough evidence for the US Justice Department to act on the request.

During a press conference last week, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Turkey completed all legal processes and provided all evidence necessary to US authorities for Gulen’s extradition.

Talks on the FETO leader’s extradition will be at the top of the agenda for the meeting in Washington.

Charges against former minister