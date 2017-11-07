The time for "strategic patience" with North Korea is over, US President Donald Trump warned on Monday, after winning Japan's backing for his policy of considering all options to rein in the rogue state.

Trump described the North's nuclear programme as "a threat to the civilised world and international peace and stability" on the second day of his Asia tour dominated by the crisis.

The president has signalled in the past that Washington could look beyond a diplomatic solution to the North's nuclear weapons ambitions and consider military intervention.

"The era of strategic patience is over," he declared alongside his host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He also said that Japan would shoot North Korean missiles "out of the sky" if it bought the US weaponry needed for doing so, suggesting Tokyo take a stance it has avoided until now.

“He [Abe] will shoot them out of the sky when he completes the purchase of lots of additional military equipment from the United States," Trump said, referring to the North Korean missiles. "The prime minister is going to be purchasing massive amounts of military equipment, as he should. And we make the best military equipment by far.”

Abe, for his part, said Tokyo would shoot down missiles "if necessary".

TRT World'sKieran Burke reports.

Trump is on the second day of a 12-day Asian trip that is focusing on both trade and North Korea's nuclear missile programmes.

Under former president Barack Obama, the US had ruled out engaging the North until it made a tangible commitment to de-nuclearisation.

Washington hoped sanctions pressure and internal stresses in the isolated country would bring about change, but critics said the policy gave Pyongyang room to push ahead with its nuclear ambitions.

Close ally Abe echoed Trump's remarks, voicing Japan's support for Washington's policy that "all options are on the table" to deal with the North Korean threat – including military force.

Abe, whose country is in the firing line of North Korean missiles, also announced Japanese sanctions on the assets of 35 North Korean groups and individuals.

The United Nations has adopted multiple rounds of sanctions against the reclusive North, the most recent in September following its sixth nuclear test and a flurry of missile launches.

Earlier, Trump had appeared to adopt a more conciliatory tone towards North Korea, saying he would not rule out talks with its bellicose young leader Kim Jong-un.

"I would sit down with anybody," he said. "I don't think it's strength or weakness, I think sitting down with people is not a bad thing," he said in a television interview.

"So I would certainly be open to doing that, but we'll see where it goes, I think we're far too early."