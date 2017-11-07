WORLD
4 MIN READ
Eyeing national vote, Berlusconi celebrates win for centre right in Sicily
Both a centre-right coalition backed by former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and the populist 5-Star Movement claimed momentum going into a national election next year following the results of Sicily's regional vote.
Eyeing national vote, Berlusconi celebrates win for centre right in Sicily
The election result puts Berlusconi back on the political map after years of sex scandals and graft allegations. November, 02, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looked poised on Monday for a stunning political comeback as his rightist bloc claimed victory in an election in Sicily that puts it in pole position for a national vote due by next May.

The regional Sicilian ballot, held on Sunday, was seen as a dry run for the national election, with many of the island's problems reflecting those of the country as a whole – high unemployment, a debt mountain and sluggish economic growth.

An influx of migrants, many of whom arrive in Sicily after being rescued in the Mediterranean, was also a key issue.

TRT World's Amber Austin-Wright has more. 

A blow to the left

With all of the votes counted, a centre-right bloc backed by the four-time prime minister was more than 5 percentage points ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left – which governs at the national level – a distant third.

"Sicily, just as I asked, has chosen the path of real, serious, constructive change, based on honesty, competence and experience," the 81-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

Nello Musumeci, the centre right's candidate for governor of the island, had 39.8 percent of the vote, while the 5-Star's Giancarlo Cancelleri had 34.7 percent. The centre left's Fabrizio Micari was lagging on 18.7 percent.

RECOMMENDED

The result on the island deals a stinging blow to another former prime minister, Matteo Renzi, head of the ruling Democratic Party (PD), which is locked in feuding with erstwhile leftist partners.

After a raft of vote setbacks in recent years, Renzi has many critics inside the PD who may now try to mount a challenge to his leadership.

Defiant in its defeat, the anti-system 5-Star Movement vowed to reach the national government next year, and its leader Luigi Di Maio declared the PD "politically dead."

Opinion polls suggest the centre-right will win next year's national vote, but a recent change to the electoral law is likely to stop any one bloc winning an absolute majority of seats, resulting in political gridlock.

A spent force 

The result puts Berlusconi back on the political map after years of sex scandals and graft allegations which had seemed to have reduced the billionaire media mogul to a spent force.

Berlusconi cannot run for office due to a 2013 tax fraud conviction. But he hopes the European Court of Human Rights overturns this ban when it reviews his case later this year, which would pave the way for a possible national challenge.

He returned to the fray after open-heart surgery last year and campaigned actively in Sicily. Even if the courts deny him the chance to run, he would be an influential figure should the centre-right capture power again nationally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump