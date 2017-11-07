Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looked poised on Monday for a stunning political comeback as his rightist bloc claimed victory in an election in Sicily that puts it in pole position for a national vote due by next May.

The regional Sicilian ballot, held on Sunday, was seen as a dry run for the national election, with many of the island's problems reflecting those of the country as a whole – high unemployment, a debt mountain and sluggish economic growth.

An influx of migrants, many of whom arrive in Sicily after being rescued in the Mediterranean, was also a key issue.

TRT World's Amber Austin-Wright has more.

A blow to the left

With all of the votes counted, a centre-right bloc backed by the four-time prime minister was more than 5 percentage points ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left – which governs at the national level – a distant third.

"Sicily, just as I asked, has chosen the path of real, serious, constructive change, based on honesty, competence and experience," the 81-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

Nello Musumeci, the centre right's candidate for governor of the island, had 39.8 percent of the vote, while the 5-Star's Giancarlo Cancelleri had 34.7 percent. The centre left's Fabrizio Micari was lagging on 18.7 percent.