CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Swinging his mighty hammer, Thor smashes Hollywood's slump
The third installment of the Thor series, "Thor: Ragnarok," pulls in $122.7 million in North American theatres and a global total of $306 million over the weekend.
Swinging his mighty hammer, Thor smashes Hollywood's slump
World Premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok” – Los Angeles, California, US, 11/10/2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

After a dismal October for Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studio's Thor: Ragnarok proved a smashing success over the weekend, pulling in $122.7 million in North American theatres for a global total of $306 million, industry figures showed on Monday.

How big was the film's three-day opening? The latest "Thor" movie, boosted by strong reviews and the self-mocking humour of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god – with Cate Blanchett as Hela, goddess of death – netted more than seven times last week's take for then-leader, Lionsgate's "Jigsaw."

That movie, which has police investigating a string of horrific murders carried out in the style of supposedly long-dead killer Jigsaw, dropped this weekend to third place at $6.6 million, according to box-office tracker Exhibitor Relations.

In second was A Bad Moms Christmas, from STX Entertainment, at $16.8 million. The comedy stars three women – Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn – whose plans change when their mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon, drop in unexpectedly for the holidays.

In the fourth position was Lionsgate's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween at $4.5 million. The light comedy has actor/director Tyler Perry and buddies heading to a campground that – surprise! – turns out to be haunted.

In the fifth spot was Geostorm from Warner Bros, at $3.2 million. The sci-fi disaster thriller follows Gerard Butler as he struggles to save the world from an apocalyptic storm caused by climate-controlling satellites run amok.

RECOMMENDED

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Happy Death Day ($2.7 million)

Blade Runner: 2049 ($2.3 million)

Thank You for Your Service ($2.2 million)

Only the Brave ($1.9 million)

Let There Be Light ($1.7 million)

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump