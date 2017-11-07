Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday that Russia had rescinded its invitation to the PYD/YPG to the proposed Congress of Syrian National Dialogue upon Turkey's objection.

"[T]he Kremlin contacted us and expressed that they had postponed this meeting ...[W]hat Russia had said to us is that the meeting has been postponed and the PYD will not be invited,” Kalin said during an interview with a Turkish broadcaster, NTV.

The statement comes days after Russia announced the congress in Sochi. Among the 33 invitees are the southern front of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), and the Syrian Baath Party.

Turkey vehemently opposed the invitation of the PYD to the congress, which aims to discuss the future constitution of Syria.

“We won’t accept a terrorist group that reached its current position by creating an environment for itself, a place in a platform like Astana,” Kalin said after Russia announced the congress last week.

Turkey considers the PYD and its armed wing YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU. The PKK has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades, and its growth along northern Syria poses a security threat for Turkey.

Kalin also stated that the congress would be postponed from November 18 to a later, undisclosed date.

Turkish-Russian partnership

Turkish-Russian cooperation in Syria has continued for more than a year, including within the framework of the Astana talks, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Turkey and Russia worked together to administer four de-escalation zones, including one in Idlib province, which is bordered by YPG-controlled Afrin to the north.

“We are in solidarity with Russia regarding Idlib. This will also include Afrin,” Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on November 1, a day after the congress was announced.

“Afrin could be a threat to us at any moment.”

Erdogan repeated that they would not allow the YPG/PYD to extend to the Mediterranean through Idlib.

In addition to its peacekeeping mission in Idlib, Turkey has strived to prevent the spread of the YPG along its border. But Russia, which financially supports the YPG in Afrin, has stationed its troops between Euphrates Shield area and the YPG, effectively preventing assaults by the Turkey-backed opposition.

Despite the continuing cooperation in Astana talks, Russia has not shied away from supporting the PYD in Syria, calling it a legitimate actor, even though it acknowledges ties between the PKK and the PYD.

“We proceed from the fact that the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and other Syrian Kurds’ organisations are Syrian organisations: these are Kurds who are citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic and not of the Republic of Turkey,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Cooperation in Syria

Turkey partnered with Russia in the Syrian conflict to deal with a two-pronged threat –from the YPG and Daesh– along its border.

After the start of the Syrian war, the YPG took control of Afrin, Kobane and Amuda, and soon after proclaimed three autonomous areas or cantons called Afrin, Jazira and Kobane (from west to the east) following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces.

US backing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of which the YPG forms the backbone, in its fight against Daesh in northern Syria drove a wedge between Turkey and the US. Reports of the US arming the terrorist group, and openly doing so in May, 2017 further increased tensions between the two NATO allies.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 to prevent the YPG from linking its so-called cantons to create uninterrupted stretch of land in northern Syria. The operation also helped clear Daesh from the region.