WORLD
1 MIN READ
China encourages drivers to go green
Getting a licence for a petrol-run car in Beijing is difficult. But China's government is making it easier for electric cars owners to obtain one – in a bid to reduce emissions.
China encourages drivers to go green
File photo shows new electric vehicles parked in a lot in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2017

The world's largest auto market is setting wheels in motion to phase out fossil-fueled vehicles. 

According to the International Energy Agency, China accounted for more than 40 percent of global electric car sales in 2016, followed by the European Union and the United States. It also overtook the United States as the market with the greatest number of electric vehicles.

China is aiming for one out of every five cars sold in 2025 to be eco-friendly. The country's leaders are putting pressure on car manufacturers to produce more cars that run on electricity, or other environmentally friendly alternatives.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sSandy Huang reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump