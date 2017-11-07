Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday described the United States' move to partially resume issuing visas in Turkey as a positive step but said Washington should extradite Fetullah Gulen, whom it blames for last year's failed military coup in Turkey.

"The limited reissuing of visas between the United States and Turkey ... prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development," Yildirim told reporters before leaving for the US, where he is due to meet US Vice President Mike Pence which scheduled to meet on Thursday.

The United States said on Monday it would resume "limited visa services" in Turkey after getting what it said were assurances about the safety of its local staff. Washington halted issuing visas at its missions in Turkey last month, citing the detention of two local employees.

Turkey said it would match the move, relaxing a visa ban of its own that was instituted last month in retaliation against Washington. However, Yildirim reiterated Turkey's stance that it had not offered assurances to Washington.

"Both countries are states of law, and procedures are being carried out in accordance with the law. Negotiations regarding the offering of assurances to the United States or vice-versa would breach the principles of laws of state," he said.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports.