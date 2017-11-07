The death toll from typhoon downpours and floods wreaking havoc along Vietnam's south-central coast has risen to 69, authorities said on Tuesday, as the country prepares to host a world leaders' summit.

While Danang itself was spared the worst damage, muddy floodwaters have submerged the hardest-hit provinces and swamped nearby Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was due to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference spouses later this week.

More than 100,000 houses nationwide are still under water, according to report issued on Tuesday by Vietnam's disaster management authority.

Since the storm made landfall on Saturday, 69 people have perished in floods, landslides and on capsized boats at sea, while 30 others are still missing, the government said.

UNICEF said at least four children were among the dead, with two others missing and an estimated 1 million young people affected by one of the worst storms to hit the area in years.