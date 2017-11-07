Singapore Airlines announced on Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit almost tripled due to passenger growth and improvements in its cargo business, but warned of challenges ahead.

The flag carrier said it earned $139 million (S$190 million) in the three months to the end of September compared to S$65 million in the same period last year.

The airline, seen as a benchmark for Asian premium carriers, has been battling strong competition from Asian low-cost carriers and Middle Eastern airlines, which now boast modern fleets and top-quality inflight services.

It has launched a wide-ranging review and in August offered cabin crew unpaid leave as a cost-cutting measure.

Announcing the results, the company said in a statement that "headwinds remain as competitors mount significant capacity in key markets. Yields continue to be under pressure, despite some stabilisation in recent months."

Singapore Airlines also includes regional carrier SilkAir and low-cost airline Scoot.

