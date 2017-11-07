A Swiss man and a Colombian woman were among ten people arrested in Switzerland and France on Tuesday in raids against people suspected of breaking laws banning Al Qaeda and Daesh, the Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) said.

The man, a 27-year-old with Swiss nationality, was swept up in arrests in France, while the 23-year-old Colombian woman was detained in Switzerland in the investigation that began in June 2016, the OAG said, describing the probe as a coordinated "counter-terrorism" operation.

Searches are still underway in the Paris suburbs and in southeastern France.

Suspicious activity

The operations were part of an investigation focused on suspicious activity by a person in Switzerland using the Telegram network, according to a French judicial official.