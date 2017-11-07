Rekindling won the 157th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday, giving Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien a maiden triumph Down Under and victory over his father's horse in a thrilling sprint to the line.

The four-year-old colt, a 14-1 shot, roared home in the final straight of the 3,200 metre handicap, reeling in master trainer Aidan O'Brien's Johannes Vermeer to clinch "the race that stops a nation" by half a length.

The William Mullins-trained Max Dynamite came third, completing an Irish trifecta, as pre-race favourite Marmelo faded to ninth in the A$6.2 million ($4.76 million) race after a bright start on a cloudy, chilly day at Flemington.

"I just can't quite believe it," said Joseph O'Brien in front of terraces packed with a festive Public Holiday crowd.

"His prep went really well and (jockey) Corey (Brown) gave him an unbelievable ride. It's not often in a big race that everything goes so well. Over the moon."

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O'Brien has made a number of bids to win the world's richest two-mile handicap over the past decade. He prepared Mahler for a third place finish in 2007 but victory continues to be elusive.

"I've spoke to (my dad) and he's delighted," Joseph O'Brien said.

Rekindling's win gave jockey Brown his second Melbourne Cup win after he rode the Mark Kavanagh-trained Shocking to victory in 2009.

The Australian said it was a nice reward after having to fight for rides during a lean patch between his Cup wins.

"I can't believe it," the 41-year-old said, celebrating with his wife and three daughters.

"It's a dream to just ride in the race, but to win it again, I'm just lost for words.