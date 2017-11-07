Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, on his first trip outside Saudi Arabia since he announced his resignation three days ago. It comes as regional tensions were aggravated by his surprise move and escalated into a domestic crisis back home.

According to Hariri's office, he flew to Abu Dhabi and then returned to Riyadh. He plans to also visit Bahrain, his Future TV channel said.

Former Lebanese prime minister Fouad Siniora said that Hariri would come back and that his return to Lebanon was "a priority," adding that they had spoken on the phone on Monday.

Hariri is the head of the Future Movement, the largest member bloc of the March 14 coalition that was formed in 2005 by a group of political parties united by their anti-Syria stance.

Siniora's comments follow calls for national unity both by President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to face off any political crisis arising from Hariri's resignation.

Hariri announced he was leaving his post in a televised broadcast on Saturday from Saudi Arabia. In the same broadcast, Hariri accused Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of taking over his country and destabilising the broader region.

Hariri left Riyadh early on Tuesday for Abu Dhabi to meet the Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, after his meeting with Saudi King Salman the day before.

The surprise resignation sparked concerns that Lebanon would be sent into a political crisis, but Aoun sought to allay any such fears.

Aoun spoke to senior national security officials at the presidential palace, and said Lebanon's political leadership had responded positively to "calls for calm."

"National unity remains the foundation for maintaining security and political stability in the country. All efforts should concentrate on preserving this unity, especially in the circumstances that the country is passing through," Aoun said.

Top officials in the meeting included Lebanon's defence and interior ministers, as well as the heads of the army and general security service.

Aoun has also said that he will not accept Hariri's resignation until he returns to Lebanon to explain his decision.

Entire country at stake

Sami Atallah, Executive Director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies, said that there was a real risk the country could descend into a fresh cycle of violence.