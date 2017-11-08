US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for isolation of North Korea - what he calls a cruel dictatorship- by all nations including Russia and China during his speech in South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul.

He urged countries around the world to join together to isolate Pyongyang by denying it "any form of support, supply or acceptance."

"The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation," Trump said.

He warned North Korea not to "underestimate us and do not try us."

The US president said that, "We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated, and we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure."

"America does not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will never run from it," he added. "We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked."

Trump offered North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un what he called "a path towards a much better future."

The US president also told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles he's acquiring "are not making you safer" but "are putting your regime in great danger."

"Yet despite every crime you have committed against god and man," he went on, "we will offer a path towards a much better future".

Secret visit cancelled