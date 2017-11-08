Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a four-day official trip as tensions between the two countries ease.

The Turkish prime minister's plane landed in Joint Base Andrew in Washington, where he was welcomed by Serdar Kilic, Turkey's Ambassador to the US.

Yildirim, who is on his first visit to the US as the prime minister of Turkey, is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Energy Minister Berat Albayrak.

The visit is expected to heal strained relations that peaked after both countries suspended bilateral visa services.

Yildirim is also scheduled to meet US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic and military ties.

TRT World reports.

Other issues that might also be examined include the visa row, US support to YPG/PYD, Daesh, as well as extradition of Pennsylvania-based cleric and businessman Fetullah Gulen.