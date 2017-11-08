Top comedians, including John Oliver, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien, helped raise money for military veterans Tuesday night at a raucous event at Madison Square Garden.

Many of the best barbs were hurled at the current commander-in-chief.

"It's a strange time to be in love with America right now. Some would offer you are not at your finest. Falling in love with America right now is like falling in love with a girl who's throwing up all over herself," Oliver said.

"You hold her hair back and say, 'Let it all out. You just made a mistake, that's all.'"

The annual Stand Up for Heroes event is co-presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival.

It kicks off the festival and raises money for the Woodruff foundation, which funds programs for injured veterans and their families.

The foundation is named for the ABC news anchor injured in Iraq in 2006 and has raised some $40 million.

The front rows of the theatre at Madison Square Garden were reserved for veterans from all branches, some badly injured and seats were also set aside for new cadets. While Lee Woodruff, Bob's wife, pleaded for everyone to "set aside politics," there wasn't much love lost onstage for President Donald Trump. The audience mostly took it in stride.