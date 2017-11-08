WORLD
A year after Trump's election win, veterans remain loyal supporters
US President Donald Trump marks the first anniversary of his election victory on November 8 with the lowest approval ratings in history. But in key battleground states his most ardent supporters, military veterans, are still fighting for him.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with a veteran during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington, US. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2017

November 8, 2017 marks a year since Donald Trump's outsider candidacy defied polls with an unexpected victory to win the 2016 US election.

In the year since Election Day, his presidency has been punctuated by highs and lows and his approval rating stands at around 37 percent – historically the lowest seen for a US president in 70 years. 

However much of his base has remained faithful, especially one group that is credited with helping him win the presidency – veterans. 

TRT World's Nick Harper reports from Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.

