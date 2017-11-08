WORLD
2 MIN READ
England's FA to trial VAR system in friendly with Germany
England's The Football Association (FA) will trial the video assistant referee (VAR) system when the national side host world champions Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Friday.
A video referee will be used in England's friendly against Germany at Wembley on Friday. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2017

England’s FA will trial the video assistant referee (VAR) system when the national side host world champions Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Friday, The Times reported.

Matches between England and Germany have seen several controversial decisions in the past including Frank Lampard’s disallowed goal in the 2010 World Cup and Geoff Hurst’s goal in the 1966 World Cup final.

VAR involves assistant referees watching the action remotely and then drawing the match referee’s attention to officiating mistakes or missed serious incidents and was previously tested during the Wembley Cup charity match last month.

The International Football Association Board has tested Wembley and approved the use of the system alongside existing goal-line technology.

The system is currently being used in Italy and Germany this season, but Friday's match will see it used for the first time in an official game in Britain, during a fixture that has been seen its fair share of controversial goal line incidents.

FIFA has yet to confirm whether VARs will be used at next year's World Cup in Russia, but the fledgling system has had a mixed start in Germany.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
