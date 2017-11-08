Protesters blocked roads and train lines across Catalonia on Wednesday, provoking commuter anger in a strike called by a pro-independence union after separatist leaders were detained in Madrid over their divisive secession drive.

Main highways, including Spain's export route to France and the rest of Europe, were cut in about 60 places causing widespread disruption in the region which has been plunged into uncertainty over its now-deposed government's bid to split from Spain.

A few hundred protesters managed to block the tracks at Barcelona's main Sants station.

Authorities said high-speed train links with France were disrupted, with four out of eight daily trains affected.

The independence crisis has further shaken the European Union which is still getting to grips with Britain's decision to leave the bloc, and raised fears of social unrest as well as prolonged disruption to the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

On Wednesday, Spain's Constitutional Court struck down the declaration of independence made by Catalan lawmakers on October 27 - which led Madrid to dismiss the regional government and assume direct control of Catalonia - declaring the secession bid "unconstitutional and void."

Madrid is organising new regional elections in Catalonia for next month as it tries to stem the fallout from Spain's deepest political crisis in decades.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has this report.

Main export road cut

Protesters draped huge banners across at least one tunnel in Barcelona, blocking entry, and activists also cut off main roads linking the region of 7.5 million people to France and to the Spanish capital Madrid.

Juan Jose Gil of the National Transport Federation said that the AR-7 highway - "the main transport route for Spanish exports" - was cut in both directions.

The route is used by an average of 9,000 heavy goods vehicles each day, he said.

French authorities said that the border was blocked at the Spanish town of Puigcerda and that other major routes were cut around Figueres, north of Barcelona

Despite the disruptions, the work stoppage was on a smaller scale than a general strike on October 3, which followed Catalonia's banned independence referendum in which 90 percent voted to break from Spain.