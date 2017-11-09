US President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday that he believes, like Xi, that there is a solution to the North Korea issue.

It was too bad that past US administrations let trade get out of kilter but we will make it fair to both sides, Trump also told Xi as they begun formal talks at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Chinese and US companies signed deals both sides say are worth $9 billion during Trump's visit.

China rolled out the red carpet for Trump treating him to an elaborate welcome ceremony on the plaza outside the Great Hall of the People before the leaders turned to their private talks.

Trump looked on approvingly as a Chinese honour guard played the national anthems of both countries, cannons boomed and soldiers marched. He clapped and smiled as children waving US and Chinese flags and flowers screamed and jumped wildly.

But thorny issues await Trump and Xi behind closed doors, including potential tensions over trade and China's willingness to put the squeeze on North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme.

Before arriving, Trump delivered a stern message to Beijing, using an address to the National Assembly in South Korea to call on nations to confront the North.

"All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea," Trump said. "You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept."

He called on "every nation, including China and Russia," to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea enforcing sanctions aimed at depriving its government of revenue for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The latest measure, adopted after a September atomic test explosion, the North's largest yet, banned imports of its textiles and prohibited new work permits for overseas North Korean labourers. It also restricted exports of some petroleum products.

Trump's words drew a caustic response from North Korean state media, which issued a statement on Wednesday saying the US should "oust the lunatic old man from power" and withdraw its "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang "in order to get rid of the abyss of doom."

White House officials said Trump would underscore his public messages about North Korea when he and Xi sit down for private talks on Thursday.

China is North Korea's largest trading partner and Trump is expected to demand that the nation curtail its dealings with Pyongyang and expel North Korean workers from its borders.