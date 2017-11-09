Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday dismissed a row over his avoidance of taxes on a luxury jet, saying he's only thinking about this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

"I’m just solely focused on trying to win this race this weekend. I still have two races to go. I don’t really have anything to add to the whole scenario that's happening," he told reporters in Brazil's biggest city ahead of Sunday's race.

The British driver, who was crowned world champion for the fourth time last month in Mexico City, reportedly got a $4.4 million (£3.3 million, €3.7 million) VAT refund in 2013 after his airplane was imported into the Isle of Man – a low-tax British Crown Dependency.

The allegation was part of revelations in the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of documents about the tax avoidance practices of the rich leaked from elite accountancy firm Appleby to the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.