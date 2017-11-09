Tighter restrictions on US travellers to Cuba will go into effect on Thursday, officials said, almost five months after President Donald Trump vowed to crack down.

The US Treasury said the measures are designed to steer American travellers away from Cuban firms tied to the military and towards the communist island's fledgling private sector.

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules.

Ties had begun to warm, and in 2015 the countries' exchanged ambassadors for the first time since 1961.

But in June, Trump appeared in Miami before a cheering crowd of Cuban-Americans, including veterans of the failed CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion, to vow to reverse Obama's measures.

That promise finally bore fruit on Wednesday, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin laid out the new or revived rules.

"We have strengthened our Cuba policies to channel economic activity away from the Cuban military and to encourage the government to move toward greater political and economic freedom for the Cuban people," he said.