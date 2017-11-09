US Vice President Mike Pence met survivors and victims' families in Texas on Wednesday, as officials identified those killed in a mass shooting at a rural church, including eight children.

They were among the 26 killed when Devin Patrick Kelley sprayed the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs with bullets during Sunday service last weekend.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports from Sutherland Springs.

A sombre Pence – accompanied by Texas Governor Greg Abbott – spoke in front of the church and said he and wife Karen had arrived in the town with "a heavy heart."

"Faith is stronger than evil," Pence said. "I'm here as vice president to ensure that the full resources of the United States are brought to bear."

"The American people are with you," he added. "We will never leave your side."

Pence was to attend an evening prayer service with the grieving community, to be held at an open-air high school football stadium.

A long line of people waited to clear security to enter the stadium hours in advance, while some huddled and prayed in the parking lot.

Pence insisted the Air Force will quickly announce the outcome of an internal investigation into why Kelley's conviction was not entered into a database used to run background checks.

"He had a history of mental illness, and there were bureaucratic failures,” he said. "We will find out why this information was not properly reported in 2012, and we are working with leaders in Congress to ensure this never happens again."