POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits'
To counter a low birth rate, Polish viewers were told in a special YouTube video produced by the Ministry of Health, “If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits.”
'If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits'
The Polish government is encouraging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits. REUTERS / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2017

Poland's Health Ministry says the country has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe.

To counter this, it has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring at such a quick rate.

The YouTube video shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit “narrator” reveals the secret of their big families: exercise, a healthy diet and little stress. 

The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, and a wine glass turned upside down suggested an anti-alcohol message.

Viewers are told, “If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits.”

RECOMMENDED

It is the latest step by the conservative government in this mostly Catholic country of 38 million to reverse a shrinking population. 

European Union figures show that Poland’s birth rate was 1.32 children per woman in 2015. 

Only Portugal had a lower fertility rate, though the figures in Spain and Greece were almost as low as Poland.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that it was trying to encourage Poles in their reproductive years between the ages of 18 and 45  to adopt a healthy lifestyle that would improve their reproductive health.

It also said it was seeking to raise public awareness of the issue in a way that “did not offend anyone and was not vulgar.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says