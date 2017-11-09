United States President Donald Trump criticised the "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the US and China in a joint conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Speaking after the announcement of new business deals between the two countries, Trump said that the US and China "must immediately address the unfair trade practices that drive" the trade deficit, along with barriers to market success, forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft.

The leaders also talked about tensions in the Korean peninsula and China's trade surplus over the US.

The US as well as other trading partners have been pressing Beijing to give their companies more access to its state-dominated economy.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee reports.

'One-sided and unfair'

Trump stopped short of castigating Xi by saying he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the US.

"But I don't blame China," he said. "After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?

To applause, he said, "I give China great credit."

For his part, Xi promised a more open business environment for foreign companies in China and said his country was committed to further opening its economy to foreign investment.

"China will not close its doors" and will open them "even wider," he said, pledging that foreign companies in China, including American ones, will find the market "more open, more transparent and more orderly."

$250 billion in agreements signed

Trump's comments came during his second day in China and after lengthy meetings with Xi.

The day included announcements that the US and China had signed agreements valued at more than $250 billion for products including US-made jet engines, auto parts, liquefied natural gas, and beef.