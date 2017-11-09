Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe accused his fired deputy and former protege Emmerson Mnangagwa of showing impatience in his bid to succeed him.

He is also accused of consulting witchdoctors and prophets as part of his campaign to secure the presidency.

Mnangagwa, who was sacked by Mugabe on Monday, said he had fled Zimbabwe because of death threats and was safe.

"My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination including poisoning," he said.

Mnangagwa has not been seen in public since his dismissal from government, but his ally Mutsvangwa said he was "safe and beyond the reach of the assassins."

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Vows to fight back

Mnangagwa issued a direct challenge to Mugabe and his wife.