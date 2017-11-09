Apple Inc has acquired the rights to a new series starring and co-produced by American actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the spokesperson said Apple had given the go-ahead for two seasons, totalling 20 episodes – a rarity in the world of TV series production and the latest hint at the California tech giant's content production ambitions.

The untitled project taps top-level Hollywood talent at a time when deep-pocketed technology companies are jockeying with traditional networks to land A-list stars.

It marks Aniston's first TV show since her famous role on the hit comedy Friends ended in 2004.

Witherspoon, who appeared on Friends as Aniston's younger sister, recently starred in and served as a producer of the Emmy-winning Home Box Office (HBO) series Big Little Lies.