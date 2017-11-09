Lebanon believes Saad Hariri, who resigned as prime minister on Saturday while in Saudi Arabia, is being held in Riyadh against his will, a top Lebanese government official said on Thursday.

Hariri's shock resignation, announced on TV from Saudi Arabia, threw the Lebanese government into disarray and dragged Lebanon back into the increasingly tense regional rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

It has fuelled speculation in Lebanon that Hariri, an ally of Riyadh, was coerced into stepping down by the Saudis.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Hariri's resignation will not be considered until he hears from him directly.

Iran criticised Saudi Arabia for its interference

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani criticised Saudi Arabia on Wednesday over what he called "unprecedented" interference in Lebanese affairs, adding his voice to those who suspect the Gulf kingdom forced Lebanon's prime minister to resign.

Rouhani's remarks followed a phone call to his Lebanese counterpart the previous day, in which the Iranian president pledged support for Lebanon's stability following the resignation of Saudi-backed Hariri.

Rouhani's official website quoted the Iranian president as saying "there is no case in history that a country forces another one's authority to resign only to interfere [in] their internal affairs."

Lebanon suspects Hariri resigned under duress

A second source, a senior Lebanese politician who is close to Hariri, said, "When he went [to Saudi Arabia] he was asked to stay there and ordered to resign. They ordered him to read his resignation statement, and he has been held under house arrest since."

Saudi Arabia and Hariri aides have denied reports that he is under house arrest. But he has put out no statements himself denying his movements are being restricted. He made a one-day flying visit to the United Arab Emirates earlier this week before returning to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia denies involvement