The European Union on Thursday failed to win approval from members to renew a five-year licence for the controversial weedkiller glyphosate, which critics say causes cancer.

The European Commission said it fell short of the majority needed to renew the license that is set to expire on December 15. Only half of the 28 member states have voted for its proposal.

"Given that a qualified majority could not be reached ... the result of the vote is 'no opinion,'" said the commission and the EU executive.

The commission said it will now submit its proposal to an appeals committee by the end of November.

Luxembourg Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg welcomed the outcome when she became one of the first to tweet about the result.

"Luxembourg voted against renewal and prolongation. Good outcome for our health and environment!" she said.

The European Commission said 14 states voted for its proposal, including Denmark, Britain and the Netherlands. Nine voted against it, including Belgium, France and Italy, while five abstained, including Bulgaria, Poland and Portugal.

The European Commission had originally recommended approving the herbicide's use for another decade.

However, faced with growing uproar over the alleged dangers of glyphosate use, member state experts balked last month at a renewal and the commission then proposed reducing the time frame from 10 years to five.

Greenpeace urges ban

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace and other critics are calling for an outright ban in Europe for glyphosate, which is in the well-known weedkiller Roundup, produced by US agro-giant Monsanto.

Last month they handed the EU a petition signed by more than 1.3 million people backing such a move.