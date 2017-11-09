US antitrust regulators and AT&TInc. sparred on Wednesday over whether the wireless carrier would be required to sell Time Warner Inc.’s CNN cable network as a condition of approval for its deal to buy the media company.

The US Department of Justice has demanded significant asset sales in order to approve the $85.4 billion deal, sources said on Wednesday, and asked AT&T to sell CNN-parent Turner Broadcasting or its DirecTV satellite TV operation in discussions on Monday.

Sources sayAT&T offered to sell CNN but AT&T denied a meeting with Justice Department officials. “I have never offered to sell CNN and have no intention of doing so,” AT&TChief Executive Randall Stephenson, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Stephenson is set to appear at an event in New York City on Thursday and will likely face questions about the deal.

Reports say the Justice Department is pushing for significant asset sales and conflicting reports of its discussions with AT&Tcast new doubt on the deal on Wednesday. The dispute is the latest twist in a deal which took on broader political significance immediately after its inception in October 2016.

US President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of CNN,attacked the deal on the campaign trail last year, vowing that as president, his Justice Department would block it. He has not commented on the transaction since taking office. AT&T wants to buy Time Warner, which owns the premium channel HBO and movie studio Warner Bros along with Turner Broadcasting, so it can bundle mobile service with video entertainment and take online advertising from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Both companies have struggled to keep younger viewers from flocking to online services like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video.

Change of courseUntil recently, the vertical deal, which in theory should not reduce competition among the two companies’ direct rivals, was considered by antitrust experts as likely to be approved with no major concessions. But regulators’ desire for asset sales will complicate negotiations.

AT&T said earlier on Wednesday it was now uncertain when the deal would be completed. It had previously said the acquisition would close by the end of this year.

The discussion of a potential sale of CNN has politicized the situation. Trump has repeatedly tangled with CNN, calling the network’s coverage “fake news.”

Senator Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said on Wednesday that he opposed the mega-merger but was also worried about political implications of any divestiture of CNN.