Three UCLA men's basketball players arrested in China on suspicion of shoplifting a day before US President Donald Trump's visit, have been confined to their hotel, pending legal proceedings.

The three students, LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were taken into police custody on Tuesday morning for questioning, and released around 4am on Wednesday.

Ball, the younger brother of NBA rookie Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, declined to comment when reached by phone at his hotel on Wednesday.

The others could not be reached.

The UCLA team is in China for its season-opener against Georgia Tech on Saturday in Shanghai.

Ball, Riley and Hill were questioned about allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store during the team's visit to Hangzhou, home of the game's sponsor, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

A source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the situation, stated that police had released the three on condition that they remain at their luxury hotel in Hangzhou while the legal process continues.

It was not made clear, however, how long that would take.

"There is a lot of uncertainty around how long they will need to be in that position before there's some update on the situation," the source added.