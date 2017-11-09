United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock warned on Wednesday that if a Saudi-led military coalition did not allow humanitarian aid access to Yemen then it would cause "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims."

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthi movement in neighbouring Yemen said on Monday it had closed all air, land and sea ports to the Arabian Peninsula country to stem the flow of arms to the Houthis from Iran. However, the coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen has allowed work to resume at the southern port of Aden, two days after ordering a nationwide stoppage, an official there said.

The closure of routes, which follows the interception of a missile fired towards the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday, is likely to worsen a humanitarian crisis in Yemen that according to the United Nations has pushed some seven million people to the brink of famine and left nearly 900,000 infected with cholera.

Lowcock, who visited Yemen late last month, briefed the UN Security Council behind closed doors at the request of Sweden.

"I have told the council that unless those measures are lifted ... there will be a famine in Yemen," he told reporters. "It will be the largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims."

He said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir earlier on Wednesday and called for an immediate resumption of humanitarian access.