WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe renames main airport after president
Harare International Airport will from Thursday be known as Robert Mugabe International Airport.
Zimbabwe renames main airport after president
FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attends the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in Pretoria, South Africa October 3, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2017

Zimbabwe will upgrade its main airport at a cost of $153 million in an effort to attract more visitors, state media reported on Thursday, as authorities renamed the airport in honour of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Harare International Airport will from Thursday be known as Robert Mugabe International Airport and is expected to undergo an upgrade so that it can handle 6.5 million passengers a year, more than double its current capacity.

State-owned Herald newspaper reported that China Export and Import Bank will provide a $153 million loan that will, among other things, be used to expand the runway to allow multiple planes to land at the same time.

Accepting the honour, Mugabe said renaming the airport was "a great gesture" to him and his family.

RECOMMENDED

In the last few months, Mugabe's vocal ruling ZANU-PF youth wing has been pushing the government to honour Mugabe by giving public institutions his name.

The government has said from next year the veteran ruler's February 21 birthday will be known as Robert Mugabe National Youth Day, a public holiday.

On August 9, the cash-strapped government announced plans to build a $1 billion university named after Mugabe, a move that was criticised by the opposition as a waste of resources.

Mugabe is the only leader that Zimbabwe has known since independence from Britain in 1980 and despite his advanced age, he remains the most influential political figure in the country.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown