The Syrian regime and its allies have recaptured Bukamal, Daesh's last major stronghold in Syria, and are now fighting the last remaining pockets in the country's eastern desert, the army's general command said on Thursday.

"The liberation of Bukamal city is very important because it signals the general fall of the terrorist Daesh organisation's project in the region," an army statement said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that regime forces and allied troops, including Iraqi fighters, are combing Bukamal after Daesh militants withdrew from the city.

Regime media said Syrian forces had clashed with Daesh holdouts in the town after they entered it late Wednesday. On Thursday, they declared the town totally free of the militants.

At the height of its power in 2015, Daesh ruled an expanse of Iraq and Syria, eradicating the border, printing money, imposing draconian laws and plotting attacks across the world.

Lebanon's Hezbollah militia was "the foundation in the battle of Bukamal," said the commander, adding that hundreds of the elite forces of the Iran-backed group took part in the battle.