POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Shorter sets, shot clocks, and Hawk-Eye making all the line calls are shaking things up at the Next Gen ATP. With everything made a little faster with the innovations, some regulations are thrown in it seems just to add to the drama.
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns a shot to South Korea's Hyeon Chung during their men's singles tennis match of the first edition of the Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan on November 8, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

The Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) tournament for the world's top players aged under 21 started in Milan on Tuesday with new innovations being smashed out on the courts.

With no line judges for the court, all lines are called using Hawk-Eye Live. Tennis line judges might grimace when they hear it, but players reacted positively to the computerised calls on the opening day of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"It was very fast, it doesn't make mistakes," world number 65 Daniil Medvedev said.

Hawk-Eye review technology has been a long-standing feature of professional tennis, allowing players to challenge tight calls made by the human eye.

RECOMMENDED

The on-court clocks enforce the 25-second rule between points, and shorter warm-ups ensure matches begin precisely five minutes from the second player walk-on.

The most drastic change is the shorter set, where the first to four games takes the set, with a tiebreak at 3-3.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown