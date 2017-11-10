The Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) tournament for the world's top players aged under 21 started in Milan on Tuesday with new innovations being smashed out on the courts.

With no line judges for the court, all lines are called using Hawk-Eye Live. Tennis line judges might grimace when they hear it, but players reacted positively to the computerised calls on the opening day of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"It was very fast, it doesn't make mistakes," world number 65 Daniil Medvedev said.

Hawk-Eye review technology has been a long-standing feature of professional tennis, allowing players to challenge tight calls made by the human eye.