WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gulf states advise citizens against travelling to Lebanon
The advice comes just days after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his sudden resignation while on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. Two top Lebanese government officials have accused Riyadh of holding Hariri against his will.
A poster depicting Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al Hariri, who resigned from his post, hangs along a street in the mainly Sunni Beirut neighbourhood of Tariq al Jadideh in Beirut, Lebanon on November 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

Three Gulf states advised their citizens against travelling to Lebanon on Thursday and asked those already there to leave as soon as possible, amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran over Lebanon and Yemen.

The official Saudi Press Agency, citing an official Foreign Ministry source, said the kingdom was asking citizens who were visiting or residing in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also warned nationals against travel to Lebanon via official news agencies later in the day. Bahrain had urged its citizens to leave Lebanon on Sunday.

The advice comes just days after the Lebanese prime minister announced his sudden resignation while on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, citing fears for his life.

French President Emmanuel Macron also arrived in Riyadh on Thursday for hastily scheduled talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, notably over Lebanon and Yemen.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd has more from Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on Saturday while in Saudi Arabia, accusing Iran and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah of sowing strife in Arab states.

Hariri added that he feared assassination.

Two top Lebanese government officials on Thursday accused Riyadh of holding Hariri a captive. 

A source told Reuters that the Saudi authorities ordered Hariri to resign and put him under house arrest.

Saudi Arabia and members of Hariri's Future Movement have denied reports that he is under house arrest.

SOURCE:Reuters
