Can a rain harvesting system save Mexico City from water crises?
Mexico's capital experiences climate extremes as its tropical climate is characterised by wet and dry seasons that cause chronic water over- and undersupply issues. But a new system could be part of a solution to both floods and droughts.
A man looks down from his rooftop where he builds his one-bedroom house with an intentionally slanted roof, hoping to take advantage of the capital city's rains. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

The Mexican capital, Mexico City, faces serious water problems as it struggles with drought for one half of the year, and flooding during the wet season in the second half.

Only half the city's people, some 13 million people, have dependable access to running water.

However, a group of environmental engineers has found what they believe is a solution: Urban Island.

It's a system that channels and stores rainwater collected from rooftops. 

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRT World
