Turkey detains more than 100 foreign suspects in anti-Daesh operation
Raids were conducted in Istanbul, Adana and Izmir where suspects were reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh.
There have been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted near-daily raids on Daesh cells across the country. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

Turkish police detained more than 100 foreign nationals early on Friday morning on suspicion of having links to Daesh. 

During a counter-terrorism operation targeting the group in Istanbul, police conducted simultaneous raids in seven districts of the city, arresting 82 foreign nationals. 

The detainees were reportedly planning to cross into Syria to fight for Daesh and will be sent to court, Istanbul police said.

In  a separate raid in the southern province of Adana on the same day, police arrested 11 Syrian nationals over suspected ties to Daesh. Raiding a number of addresses in the city centre, police also seized a shotgun. 

In Turkey’s southeastern province of Bingol, police detained seven Daesh suspects. And in Turkey's western province of Izmir, counter-terrorism police detained seven.

Battle with Daesh 

Over 300 people have lost their lives in brutal attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey.  These include suicide bombings and rocket and gun attacks.

On Thursday, Turkish police detained 101 Daesh suspects in a wide-ranging anti-terror operation in the capital, Ankara.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. 

Since August last year, Istanbul police have carried out at least 100 operations and detained nearly 1,000 suspects. 

SOURCE:AA
