Nigeria's push to find the next Einstein
A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours Nigeria's Katsina state, allowing students to conduct experiments.
Two students sit on the floor as they revise at the Government Day Secondary School in Muduru, Nigeria on November 3, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

The majority of public schools in rural Nigeria lack basic facilities such as furniture or laboratory equipment.  

But one international development charity, Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) aims to change that. 

The charity has launched a Science on Wheels project in the northern Katsina State of Nigeria to improve the conditions of teaching at secondary schools. 

A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours the state, allowing students and schools to conduct experiments. 

The project aims to haul Nigeria up the rankings for the quality of its science and maths teaching, after a World Economic Forum report ranked the country 131 out of 139 in 2016.  

VSO is monitoring the Katsina scheme with a view to rolling it out across Africa, where many countries face similar challenges with basic facilities and equipment.

It wants to inspire young science students to be the “Einsteins of tomorrow”, referring to the Nobel-winning physicist who developed the theory of relativity.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
