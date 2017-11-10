WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh retake nearly half of Bukamal from Syrian regime forces
The Syrian regime had declared victory over Daesh on Thursday, saying it had captured the militants' last urban stronghold in the country.
Daesh retake nearly half of Bukamal from Syrian regime forces
Syrian regime forces had recaptured the town, which lies on the border with Iraq in the eastern Deir Ezzor province on Thursday. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

Daesh militants have retaken nearly half of Bukamal in eastern Syria in a counter-attack on what had been the last significant town under their full control, a monitor said Friday.

"IS [Daesh] started counter-attacking on Thursday night and retook more than 40 percent of the town of Bukamal," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian regime forces and allied fighters had recaptured the town, which lies on the border with Iraq in the eastern Deir Ezzor province, from the militants on Thursday.

Bukamal lies at the heart of what used to be a sprawling territory covering huge swathes of Iraq and Syria.

RECOMMENDED

"They went back in and retook several neighbourhoods in the north, northeast and northwest," Abdel Rahman said. "IS [Daesh] is trying to defend its last bastion."

The terror organisation has seen its territory shrink to a small rump and lost major cities such as Mosul, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor in the space of a few weeks.

Bukamal was the last town of note it controlled and losing it would cap the group's reversion to an underground guerrilla organisation with no urban base.

According to Syrian regime TV, the regime and auxiliary forces had taken full control of it by Thursday.

The Observatory said most of the fighting was done by the Lebanese militia group Hezbollah and elite forces from its backer Tehran, as well as militia groups from Iraq.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown