Daesh militants have retaken nearly half of Bukamal in eastern Syria in a counter-attack on what had been the last significant town under their full control, a monitor said Friday.

"IS [Daesh] started counter-attacking on Thursday night and retook more than 40 percent of the town of Bukamal," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Syrian regime forces and allied fighters had recaptured the town, which lies on the border with Iraq in the eastern Deir Ezzor province, from the militants on Thursday.

Bukamal lies at the heart of what used to be a sprawling territory covering huge swathes of Iraq and Syria.