BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Bitcoin slides down by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Bitcoin dropped to $6,800 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange by 1200 GMT, before recovering a little to $6,870 just over 20 minutes later.
Bitcoin slides down by over $1,000 in less than 48 hours
Despite losing almost 7 percent this week, bitcoin is still up more than 600 percent so far this year. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 on Friday to trade more than five percent down on the day, having fallen by well over $1,000 since hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

Bitcoin dropped to $6,800 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange by 1200 GMT, before recovering a little to $6,870 just over 20 minutes later.

On Wednesday around 1800 GMT, it had touched $7,888 after a software upgrade planned for next week that could have split the cryptocurrency in two was suspended.

RECOMMENDED

As Bitcoin fell, Bitcoin Cash – a clone of the original that was generated from another split on August 1 – surged, trading up as much as 35 percent on the day at around $850, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.

Despite losing almost seven percent this week, Bitcoin is still up more than 600 percent so far this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown