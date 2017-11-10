Bitcoin dropped below $7,000 on Friday to trade more than five percent down on the day, having fallen by well over $1,000 since hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

Bitcoin dropped to $6,800 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange by 1200 GMT, before recovering a little to $6,870 just over 20 minutes later.

On Wednesday around 1800 GMT, it had touched $7,888 after a software upgrade planned for next week that could have split the cryptocurrency in two was suspended.