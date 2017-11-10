WORLD
2 MIN READ
Millions of Shias gather in Karbala for Arbaeen
The expulsion of Daesh from Iraqi cities added an extra dimension to this year's pilgrimage.
Millions of Shias gather in Karbala for Arbaeen
Shiite pilgrims pray at the the grandson of Prophet Muhammed, Imam Hussein's shrine in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala during the Arbaeen religious festival on November 10, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

Iraq says more than 13 million people have gathered in the city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the annual commemoration marking the end of the mourning period for the martyrdom of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The expulsion of Daesh from Iraqi cities added an extra dimension to this year's pilgrimage to Hussein's shrine in Karbala, about 80 km southwest of Baghdad.

Iran's spiritual leader Ali al Sistani praised Iraqi security forces Friday for securing the routes in and out of Karbala for visitors travelling from across Iraq and beyond.

RECOMMENDED

Hussein, along with his companions, was killed at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD by the forces of Yazid I of the Umayyad caliph.

The holiday is observed by Shia communities worldwide, with large gatherings in Iran and southern Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown