Taxi app Uber lost a bid on Friday to overturn a decision by a tribunal which had said its drivers deserved workers’ rights such as the minimum wage, in a blow to the company as it also battles to keep its licence in London.

Uber immediately said it would appeal against Friday's decision by the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) in central London.

The US ride-hailing service has faced regulatory and legal setbacks around the world amid opposition from traditional taxi services and concern among some regulators. It has been forced to quit several countries, such as Denmark and Hungary.

Worker's right

Last year, two drivers successfully argued at a British employment tribunal that Uber exerted significant control over them to provide an on-demand taxi service and should grant them workers' rights such as holiday entitlement and rest breaks.

That decision did not automatically apply to the app's 50,000 drivers in Britain but was seen as likely to prompt more claims.

It could benefit workers at thousands of companies including firms in the "gig economy", where individuals work for multiple employers without a fixed contract, such as courier Deliveroo.

Uber says its drivers enjoy the flexibility of their work and are self-employed, entitling them in British law to only basic entitlements such as health and safety.