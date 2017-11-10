ISTANBUL, Turkey — It’s clear that the neighbourhood of Balat, situated in Istanbul’s historic Fatih district, is not what it once was. But that’s not the whole story.

Its ancient walls and often dilapidated townhouses stretch along the coast of the Golden Horn and up winding streets. Seeing them in cold sunlight brings to mind the huzun described by novelist Orhan Pamuk in his memoir Istanbul as a sense of melancholy mixed with nostalgia which he feels permeates the city.

While much of Istanbul has changed beyond recognition in the last 100 years, Balat has retained a link between Turkey’s cosmopolitan Ottoman past and the present. Hidden among their multicoloured ruins and riches is the legacy of the city’s old Christian and Jewish communities.

Atop the hill of the intertwined neighbourhood of Fener, the domes of mosques flank that of the imposing Phanar Greek Orthodox College, which overlooks the visual variety below. Built in the 19th century, but embodying an institution going back much further, the “Great School” continues to educate Istanbul’s dwindling number of native Greek Christians, known as Rum for their descent from the Greek-speaking Eastern Romans (Byzantines).

“At the time Balat was very different from the Balat today. There were mainly Greeks, Jews and Turks,” Andon Parizyanos told TRT World. Parizyanos is a 69-year-old retired Rum teacher and current president of the Association for the Support of Greek Community Foundations in Turkey. He attended the college in his youth and often stayed with his grandmother in Balat.

“We had a deep neighbourhood culture. The neighbours were so close to each other it was as if they were relatives, ” he said, fondly recalling how, “during the long summer evenings everyone took their chairs outside their houses, drank coffee, ate dessert, and talked to each other in a brotherly manner.”

Moris Levi, a 61-year-old Sephardic Jew who works as a manager in Turkey’s Jewish Community Foundation, has similar memories. He would frequently visit his grandparents in Balat as a young child, and recalls how “Muslim neighbours, together with Jewish neighbours, they were drinking tea. Children were playing in the middle of the street… It was like a big family, the street.”

Intermarriage between the communities was common at the time. Levi remembers “a Jewish woman living with a Muslim husband, together with the husband’s first wife. Just in front of us; our neighbours.”

Levi said that in his parents’ time, Balat was divided into two areas — Afuera (“outer”) Balat and Ariento (“inner”) Balat — with different characters and their own social divisions. The names come from Ladino, a language closely related to Spanish that is still spoken today by some of the ancestors of Jews expelled from Spain who were welcomed into the Ottoman Empire.

Such long-lost distinctions point to other facets of daily life, which once coloured the lives of those who inhabited that world, which is now just a distant memory.

“People from those times are not there, the culture is not there,” Parizyanos said, explaining how at Easter time, Christians used to give pastry as a gifts to their Muslim neighbours, while on Kurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) Muslims would give meat from sacrificed animals to Christians.

“A culture like this doesn’t exist anymore.”

Loss and decline

The gradual loss of this centuries-long legacy can be explained by the changes Turkey experienced as it transitioned from an empire to an industrialised nation-state.

While tensions between Istanbul’s different communities occasionally erupted in Ottoman times, the greatest divisions came about during, and in the aftermath of, the First World War which gave rise to the modern Turkish Republic. Turkey’s religious minorities, viewed by many as having sided with the enemy or as potential conduits for foreign intervention, faced increasing suspicion and resentment.

Over the next decades, in times of crisis at home or abroad, these minorities periodically became targets of political and social unrest, or even punitive measures.

Parizyanos remembers how a Muslim woman, whose name he believes was Zehra Hanim, helped save his grandmother by inviting her in before a mob ransacked her house in the riots of September 6, 1955.

“No bodily harm came to her, but only the four walls of her house were left standing and they threw all her stuff to the road,” he said.