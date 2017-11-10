The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday it had obtained a database that confirmed allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia made in the McLaren report.

Last year, a WADA commissioned report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found that more than 1,000 Russian competitors in more than 30 sports were involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over a period of five years.

Investigations also uncovered sample tampering at the Sochi Olympics, including the switching of samples through a hole in the laboratory wall.

The laboratory had its WADA accreditation stripped in November 2015, after a report by WADA's independent commission which said the laboratory protected Russian athletes' and covered updoping during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The report alleged there was institutionalised manipulation of the doping control process before, during and after the 2014 Sochi Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were made by Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, the former director of the Moscow Laboratory.

WADA said it was confident the file acquired by its Investigations and Intelligence department is the Moscow anti-doping laboratory's testing data from January 2012-August 2015.

Despite repeated calls for Russia to cooperate with international bodies to stamp out doping, Russian authorities have always denied the state's role in the scandal.

Russia's chances to compete

WADA said it was finalising the forensic analysis of the enormous backup file and expected to provide more information at its executive committee and foundation board meetings in Seoul on November 15-16.

The doping agency said it had briefed the International Olympic Committee’s Schmid and Oswald Commissions, which are conducting investigations into Russian doping.

The new information could be a damaging blow to Russia's chances of competing at February's Pyeongchang Winter Games.