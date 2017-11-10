Air strikes targeted Yemen's defence ministry in the rebel-held capital city of Sana'a late Friday. Witnesses and Houthi media say the attack was carried out by the Saudi-led coalition who have been fighting the Iran-allied rebels sine 2015.

At least three civilians were wounded, witnesses said.

Warplanes continued to circle in the skies above Sana'a after the strikes, the witnesses added.

The strikes hit a residential area near the ministry of defence building, which had been targeted just before.

"I was sitting at home and heard the first strike hit the ministry of defence. Everyone was afraid. Minutes later, another strike hit my neighbour's house," resident Mohammed Aatif said.

Houthi media outlet al Masirah also reported two air strikes.

The coalition has targeted the defence ministry in the past, leaving it heavily damaged. Friday's strikes come amid a ratcheting up of tensions between Saudi Arabia and its rival Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels.

The Saudi coalition shut down Yemen's borders earlier this week after Saudi forces on Saturday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis near the Riyadh airport.

The rebels have threatened additional attacks on Saudi Arabia and its coalition partner the United Arab Emirates in response to the blockade.